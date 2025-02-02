Delhi polls | PM Modi hails Union Budget as 'middle class friendly'

As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls enters its last leg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 2) said the Union Budget has brought cheer to every average household even as he called it the “most middle class friendly budget in India's history”.

Addressing an election rally in RK Puram, the prime minister reiterated his poll slogan of "Modi ki guarantee" and played up the pro-middle class provisions in the Budget which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Friday.



Lauds middle class

He said "never since India's Independence have those with annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh received such a huge relief. The middle class is saying that this is the most friendly Budget for them in India's history".

Just three days ahead of the February 5 elections, the prime minister also lauded the contribution of the middle class in national progress and said the BJP respects and honours honest taxpayers, and the Budget relief signalled this.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years and is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The saffron party has scheduled 80 rallies on Sunday.

His government at the Centre, he asserted, has stood for strengthening the four pillars of poor, farmers, youth and women, and the Budget is the guarantee of fulfilling 'Modi's guarantees'.



Slams Congress govts

The Budget's focus on employment generating sectors like tourism and manufacturing will benefit the youth, he said.

He said during Nehru's tenure one would have to pay 25 per cent of Rs 12 lakh earned as taxes and during Indira Gandhi's tenure one would have to pay back a substantial amount too, but not anymore.

"The Congress governments imposed tax only to fill its coffers, but the BJP government opened its coffers to help increase people's capabilities," he said.



(With agency inputs)