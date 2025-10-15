Bihar polls 2025: Maithili Thakur and Divya Gautam bring youth appeal

Two young leaders are already grabbing attention in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Maithili Thakur of the BJP and Divya Gautam of the CPI(ML) are bringing youth, credibility, and cultural resonance to two of Bihar’s most important constituencies.

The strategy is clear: Appeal to voters’ roots while energizing youth participation, offering a fresh alternative to traditional political faces.

Both candidates symbolize a generational shift, where culture, activism, and grassroots connect are becoming central to electoral politics.

Maithili Thakur in Alinagar

In Darbhanga’s Alinagar constituency, the BJP has fielded 25-year-old folk singer Maithili Thakur, often dubbed “Bihar’s daughter”. Born in Madhubani, she has performed traditional folk songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi, building a massive following across the state. Her viral selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from last year has further amplified her public profile.

Also read: Bihar polls 2025: Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) unveils first list of candidates

Cultural roots and clean image

Maithili says her inspiration came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, emphasizing her commitment to serve society and support the party’s ideology. She also stated that she would follow the party’s guidance in her political journey.

Alinagar has historically been an RJD stronghold, dominated by Abdul Bari Siddiqui. In 2020, Mishri Lal Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party won the seat before joining the BJP, but he now faces corruption allegations. The BJP hopes Thakur’s local roots, clean image, and cultural credibility will counter these controversies and energize the electorate ahead of the polls.

By fielding a culturally influential young leader, the BJP aims to combine Maithili’s folk appeal with a clean and dynamic political image, hoping to mobilize first-time voters and those seeking a fresh alternative to established politicians.

Also read: JD(U) releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Divya Gautam in Digha

In Patna’s Digha constituency, the CPI(ML) has nominated theatre artist and former AISA leader Divya Gautam, who is also a cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A well-known face in student politics, she has been actively involved in social service work and grassroots activism.

Youth activism and urban connect

Divya positioned herself as the voice of youth discontent in Digha, highlighting issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, and civic concerns. Though she has avoided leveraging her famous cousin’s name, she brings youth, intellect, and a service-oriented profile to the campaign, appealing to both young and urban voters.

Digha, Bihar’s largest assembly constituency, is currently held by BJP’s two-term MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia. By nominating Divya Gautam, the CPI(ML) aims to challenge the incumbent with a candidate who combines educational leadership, activism, and local credibility.

Her grassroots credibility and activist background give her the potential to energize the urban youth vote and challenge a long-standing incumbent effectively.

Also read: Prashant Kishor says he won’t contest Bihar polls: ‘Will work to strengthen party’

Strategic implications

Maithili Thakur and Divya Gautam are not contesting against each other, but both represent the same strategic approach — putting young, credible, and locally rooted leaders at the center of Bihar politics.

In Alinagar and Digha, these two candidates are emerging as symbols of a new Bihar, where youth, culture, and grassroots connection could shape the outcome of the 2025 elections.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)