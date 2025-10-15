Bihar polls 2025: Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) unveils first list of candidates

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Wednesday (October 15) announced its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025, as part of the NDA’s final seat-sharing arrangement. The list includes nominees from key constituencies such as Govindganj, Darouli, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and Bakhri, with the party reiterating its “Bihar First–Bihari First” vision. The announcement comes as alliance partners BJP and JD(U) also released their candidate lists earlier in the day.

The LJP (RV) has fielded Raju Tiwari from Govindganj, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darouli, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri, and Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta.

Mithun Kumar will contest the polls from Nathnagar, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri, Sangita Devi from Balrampur, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur and Prakash Chandra from the Obra constituency.

‘Bihar First-Bihari First’

Taking to X, the party said that the candidates will significantly contribute to realising the dreams of "Bihar First-Bihari First", adding to the all-round development of Bihar.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates announced for the Bihar Legislative Election-2025 under the guidance and direction of the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Honourable Union Minister Shri @iChiragPaswan ji,” stated the party.

“ With your dedication and the support of the people, a historic and resounding victory for the double-engine NDA government in the Bihar Legislative Election is certain,” it added.

BJP releases second candidate list

Earlier in the day, the BJP unveiled its second set of 12 candidates for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election in November. Notably, singer Maithili Thakur will contest from the Alinagar constituency, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra is nominated from Buxar.

Other significant picks include Ram Chandra Prasad from Hayaghat, Chhoti Kumari from Chhapra, and Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur.

As for the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, the BJP has fielded Birendra Kumar in Rosera and Mahesh Paswan in Agiaon. Meanwhile, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur, and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj.

JD(U) comes out with first list

BJP’s alliance partner JD(U) also released its first list of 57 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The list includes five seats sought by Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), signalling Nitish Kumar’s stand on contesting seats won by his party in the last Assembly elections.

Prominent names include Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsa), Vidyasagar Nishad (Morwa), Dhumal Singh (Ekma), and Kaushal Kishore (Rajgir). Senior leaders like Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Sarai Ranjan) and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar) also feature, alongside Shyam Rajak, who left RJD last year. The list retains five ministers, three strongmen, including Anant Kumar Singh, and four women candidates.

The elections are scheduled across two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be declared on November 14. The Federal The BJP remains part of the ruling alliance in Bihar alongside Janata Dal (United) (JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.