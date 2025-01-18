Kejriwal’s car pelted with stones, alleges AAP; BJP has a different story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused supporters of BJP leader Parvesh Verma of attacking Arvind Kejriwal during his campaign in the New Delhi assembly constituency. The alleged assault involved bricks and stones, according to the AAP.

'Kejriwal attacked'

In a statement on social media, the AAP claimed, “Fearing defeat, BJP panicked and resorted to violence. Pravesh Verma's supporters attacked Arvind Kejriwal to intimidate him and disrupt his campaign. However, Kejriwal ji will not bow before such cowardly tactics.” They also shared a video showing black flags being waved at Kejriwal's convoy.

Also Read: Decoding Delhi election: Who has edge in high-stakes battle?

BJP dismisses allegations

Parvesh Verma dismissed the allegations and accused Kejriwal’s convoy of injuring two locals. On X, he wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal’s vehicle hit two youngsters who were then taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Facing defeat, he seems to have disregarded people’s lives.”

VIDEO | Delhi Polls 2025: On AAP alleging attack on party chief Arvind Kejriwal during campaigning in New Delhi, BJP leader Parvesh Verma says, "At around 4 pm, near the Lal Bahadur Sadan at Gole Market, Arvind Kejriwal was conducting a door-to-door campaign. During the… pic.twitter.com/YJo2Pv50ys — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2025

Verma visited the hospital and spoke to reporters, asserting that the injured individuals were local residents, and the claims of an attack were baseless. “All three injured belong to this constituency. Kejriwal is afraid of losing and is fabricating stories,” he said.

Also Read: Ayushman Bharat petition by BJP MPs is 'politically motivated': AAP govt tells Delhi HC

Intensifying rivalry

The incident has further intensified the rivalry in the New Delhi constituency, where Kejriwal, Verma, and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit are vying for the seat. Both Kejriwal and Verma have expressed confidence in their respective victories, with tensions running high in the lead-up to polling day.

This heated exchange shows the charged political atmosphere in Delhi as campaigning intensifies. Both parties continue to trade accusations, rallying supporters while keeping the focus on the crucial constituency.

Also Read: Delhi polls will expose 'jugalbandi' between Congress and BJP, says Kejriwal

As the allegations and counter-allegations unfold, the truth behind the incident remains unclear. The rivalry between AAP and BJP has added a dramatic layer to the electoral battle in one of Delhi’s most watched constituencies.