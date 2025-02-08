Kejriwal's big prediction ahead of counting: AAP will win 55 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has predicted that his party will secure 55 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The former chief minister said, "We are going to get 55 seats but if women put in a lot of effort -- they should go out to vote and also convince the men in their family to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party -- then it can get more than 60 seats."

In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 seats, and in 2025, it had secured 67.

'BJP will scrap free schemes'

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP, claiming that the party would halt all free services if it took power. He pointed to AAP’s achievements in providing 24-hour electricity, affordable rates, and the successful establishment of mohalla clinics and government schools. He promised more schemes if reelected, including Rs 2,100 for women and free services for elderly citizens.

AAP takes on EC

Earlier, he also alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each Assembly segment, despite multiple requests from the party.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a website where it has uploaded Form 17C data for all the Assembly seats, he said.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal said, “This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. Throughout the day, we will present data for every Assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information.”

Slamming the apex poll body, Kejriwal said ensuring such transparency should have been its responsibility.

"This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that it is refusing to do so," the AAP leader said.

(With Agency inputs)