Delhi polls: What’s behind AAP’s transparency campaign?

In a dramatic turn of events, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, just hours before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amid accusations of BJP’s alleged poaching attempts, AAP launched a transparency campaign by uploading booth-wise voting details on a new website. On Capital Beat, political analyst Siddharth Sharma, senior journalist TK Rajalakshmi, and The Federal's journalist Abhishek Rawat debated whether these actions reflect political strategy, desperation, or a calculated move to secure public trust.

ACB raid sparks controversy

The ACB raid, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar, followed Kejriwal’s accusations that BJP attempted to poach 16 AAP candidates with offers of Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions. However, Siddharth Sharma highlighted procedural lapses during the raid, noting that “the ACB did not have proper warrants and left empty-handed.”

Abhishek Rawat added, “This move appears to be part of a narrative to discredit AAP. The investigation must verify the legitimacy of the claims made by both parties.”

AAP's transparency push: Form 17C website

Amid these developments, Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of withholding Form 17C details, which specify booth-wise voting counts.

AAP took matters into its own hands by creating a website, TransparentElections.in, to upload these forms. Siddharth Sharma explained, “Form 17C is crucial for transparency in elections. AAP’s move ensures public access to polling data, a task the Election Commission should ideally handle.”

Rajalakshmi commended AAP’s initiative but noted, “While this builds a narrative of transparency, it also sets the stage for countering potential defeat by pointing to irregularities.”

Claims of poaching

Abhishek Rawat questioned the veracity of AAP’s poaching claims, stating, “If AAP is confident, why not provide concrete evidence to investigative agencies?” He also linked the allegations to AAP’s attempt to retain its MLA base amid a tight electoral race.

Siddharth Sharma likened the situation to a cricket match, where transparency and fairness are key. “The election commission is the umpire. AAP’s transparency campaign acts as a third umpire, ensuring fairness in a highly competitive game,” he said.

Election day anticipation

With exit polls predicting a close contest, TK Rajalakshmi observed, “Both BJP and AAP are preparing for post-result narratives. Whether AAP wins or loses, it will continue highlighting its commitment to transparency and governance.”

Rawat pointed out that AAP’s focus on transparency and counter-allegations against BJP aims to preserve public confidence in the party, regardless of the outcome.

As Delhi prepares for election results, the political landscape remains tense with allegations, transparency initiatives, and counterclaims dominating the narrative. With both AAP and BJP staking their credibility, all eyes are on the counting day to see how these dramatic developments shape the outcome.

