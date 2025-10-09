Jan Suraaj releases first list of candidates; academicians, bureaucrats top the list

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on Thursday (9 October) announced its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming two-phased Bihar Assembly elections.

The list features several professionals, including retired bureaucrats, lawyers, doctors, academics, and social workers, in line with Kishor’s earlier assurance that the JSP would prioritise candidates from such backgrounds.

Inclusive representation

The list also includes candidates from a wide social spectrum, such as those from Scheduled Castes and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

Among the 51 names are six Muslims and one transgender candidate, Priti Kinnar, who will contest from the Bhorey (SC) constituency in Gopalganj district.

Among the list of JSP candidates, 17 are reportedly from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 11 from Backward Classes (BC), 7 from the Scheduled castes, 7 from the minority community and 9 from the General Category.

Clean candidates

Kishor, who has been vocal about corruption in politics, emphasised the importance of integrity and transparency in candidate selection. The JSP has, therefore, fielded several former bureaucrats and police officers known for their clean image.

One of the standout names on the list is Dr K C Sinha, a noted mathematician and former Vice-Chancellor of Patna University, who will contest from the Kumhrar constituency.

A well-known author, Dr Sinha has written over 70 mathematics textbooks widely used in schools across Bihar and several other states over the past three decades.

Bureaucrats, academics in list

Another prominent name is Yadu Vansh Giri, the party’s candidate from Manjhi. A senior advocate at the Patna High Court, Giri has handled numerous high-profile cases and previously served as Additional Advocate General of Bihar and Additional Solicitor General of India for central government cases in the same court.

From Muzaffarpur, JSP has fielded Dr Amit Kumar Das, an alumnus of Patna Medical College and Hospital. He and his wife, also a doctor, run a hospital in Muzaffarpur and are known for their initiatives to promote rural healthcare and awareness.

Notably, Prashant Kishor’s name does not figure in the first list, fuelling speculation about whether he will contest the election himself. Kishor has previously indicated he might run either from Raghopur, the stronghold of RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, or from Kargahar, his home constituency.

Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey) has been named the JSP candidate from Kargahar, suggesting that Kishor could eventually choose Raghopur.

Second list coming soon

Senior JSP leader R.K. Mishra will contest from Darbhanga Town, while Kishore Kumar Munna has been fielded from Saharsa.

Popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey will contest from the upper-caste Brahmin-dominated Kargahar constituency in Rohtas district.

Party president Uday Singh announced that the second list of candidates would be released on 10 or 11 October.

Although Kishor was not present at the announcement, he would reportedly launch the party’s election campaign on 11 October from Raghopur (Vaishali) — the seat held by Tejashwi Yadav, who has won it in both 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.