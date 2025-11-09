Buddhist monks back Grand Alliance in push for Mahabodhi Temple control

Bihar's Buddhist monks appear to be rooting for the Opposition Grand Alliance, or the Mahagathbandhan, in the ongoing Assembly election.

The monks, who are on a silent protest from February 12 till date, are banking on the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD-Congress-Left parties alliance to fulfill their long-standing demand — exclusive control of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, a World Heritage site situated in Bihar’s Gaya district.

With a population of 1.12 lakh, Buddhists constitute just over 0.085 per cent of the 12.7 crore population of Bihar. They may thus not make much of an impact as a vote bank, but the Grand Alliance has been presenting itself as the “saviour” of minorities, and helping the cause of Buddhists could drive home that message. Not an easy protest The protest at Bodh Gaya hasn’t been an easy one for the monks. After they started their silent protest outside the temple in February, the monks were allegedly “forced” to change their protest site. Also read: Ghosts of Laxmanpur Bathe massacre in Bihar still haunt villagers as justice remains elusive “On day, the officials approached us. An agreement was reached and we became hopeful. However, at midnight, under the pretext of a medical checkup, many monks were taken to the Gaya Medical College and left there. The next day, on February 28, we held a protest at the hospital. After that we were given a place at Domohan (a village in Bihar's Banka district) to protest," Pragyasheel Mahathero, chief adviser of the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF), told The Federal.

The protest generated a lot of attention with several prominent political leaders and activists reaching the site and expressing their solidarity. However, post Operation Sindoor, when the hostilities between India and Pakistan ran for weeks, the protesting monks were asked to halt their protest owing to a threat to the nearby Gaya International Airport. When the monks began their protest again on May 13, they were transferred to Neema Monastery, where they alleged the authorities stopped the electricity and then forced them to move to their current site — Vishwadandh Bodhi Vihar. What Buddhists want The Buddhist monks hope to get exclusive control of the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya. They want the temple’s management to be transferred to members of the Buddhist community. Known as the “Land of Buddha”, Prince Siddaratha is said to have attained moksha (enlightenment) at the spot, and it's now central to the faith of Buddhists across the world. However, the Buddhists don’t have exclusive control over its management. Also read: Bihar election: The unsteady boat of Mukesh Sahani's ambitions Under the 1949 Bodh Gaya Act, four members from the Hindu faith have to be appointed to the temple's management committee, with the state government holding the authority to nominate these members. Under Section 3 of the Act, the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) is to have nine members — the district magistrate as the chairman and eight office bearers, half of whom are Hindus nominated by the Bihar government, and only four Buddhists, including the Mahant of the Mahabodhi Temple, and a priest. This committee manages and controls the temple and its associated properties. This give Hindus susbtantial control over the Buddhist site, which the protesting monks want reversed. 'Repeal Bodh Gaya Act' “The Bodh Gaya Act was made in 1949. The Constitution was adopted after the Act. The Constitution's Article 13 states that all those earlier laws brought before independence should be treated null and void. So, if all laws made before don’t stand, why is it continuing?” asked Mahathero.

