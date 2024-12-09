Delhi polls: AAP releases second candidates' list; shifts Sisodia to Jangpura seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 9) announced its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding senior party leader Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura seat.

Sisodia, the current MLA from Patparganj seat, has been shifted to Jangpura to make way for educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the party.

Also read: AAP will win more seats than 2020 polls, will form govt again in Delhi: Kejriwal



Sisodia and Jangpura seat

The AAP first won the Jangpura seat in 2013 and retained it till date. After former Delhi Assembly Speaker Maninder Singh Dhir, who was winning from the seat, shifted to the BJP, the AAP gave the ticket to Praveen Kumar who won it in the 2015 and 2020 polls. Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who is out on bail in the liquor policy case, has said that would be part of the government only if the people elect him.

Other in fray

The latest list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.

Also read: INDIA Bloc shows signs of crack as Congress loses trust, falters in coalition duties



Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls released last month. The party is yet to announce candidates for the rest 39 seats.

The elections for 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

(With inputs from agencies)