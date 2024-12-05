AAP will win more seats than 2020 polls, will form govt again in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Thursday that his party is going to retain power in Delhi after the Assembly polls next year, repeating its historic mandate from the previous election.

Undertkaing a "padyatra" (foot march) campaign in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar constituency, Kejriwal exuded confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get even more seats than it got the 2020 Assembly polls in the capital.

He said the Vishwas Nagar constituency has not witnessed any development because even though Delhi has an AAP government, the local MLA is from the BJP.

Polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

In 2015, the AAP won 67 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just three. In the next election in 2020, the AAP won 62 seats and the BJP eight, Kejriwal said, pointing out that on both occasions, his party could not bag the Vishwas Nagar seat.

"There has been a BJP MLA here for the last 10 years. A lot of work has been done by the AAP in Delhi but there is no mohalla clinic here. CCTV cameras have not been installed and no elderly person from here has gone on free pilgrimage," the former chief minister said.

BJP's O P Sharma has held the Vishwas Nagar seat amid an AAP wave in the capital since 2013.

"He (Sharma) fights a lot but cannot get works done. So vote for the AAP if you want an MLA who can get your work done," Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering.

The AAP national convenor also warned the people of the area, saying if they vote for the BJP again, no work will be done in the constituency.

"All of Delhi is saying that the AAP is coming back to power again. The number of seats may even be higher than the last time," he said and claimed that free facilities, such as electricity and bus rides for women, will stop if the BJP is voted to power.

Kejriwal also said the AAP government will soon launch a scheme to provide a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to women in Delhi and that the money will be credited to their bank accounts. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)