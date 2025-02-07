Delhi polls: AAP, Cong turn up the heat with new charges against BJP, EC

As anticipation builds up ahead of counting day for the hard-fought Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have taken it up a notch higher with serious allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission (EC).

While the AAP on Friday (February 7) accused the BJP of trying to poach at least 16 of its candidates ahead of the declaration of results on Saturday (February 8), the Congress, NCP (SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) in a joint presser alleged anomalies in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, while raising questions on the credibility of EC.

AAP asks candidates to record calls

On Friday, the AAP held a two-hour-long meeting with all its senior leaders as well as all the 70 candidates who contested in the Delhi polls. The leaders and candidates have been instructed to record all their telephone conversations so that any attempts by the BJP to reach out to AAP candidates get recorded.

“We have been asked to be in our constituencies and monitor the developments. These are serious charges against the BJP and must be investigated. We have been asked to hold meetings with the authorities at the counting centres,” Dinesh Mohaniya, senior leader of AAP and MLA told The Federal.

Candidates offered Rs 15 Cr, alleges AAP

The AAP has alleged that Delhi minister and party candidate from Sultanpur Majra, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, received a phone call from the BJP to change sides after the results are announced.

AAP leaders alleged that more candidates of the party have received similar calls from the BJP and were offered Rs 15 crore each to change their allegiance after the elections results are announced.

The issue gained momentum after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made the allegation on X.

AAP on panic mode: BJP

The AAP leadership has registered an official complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the matter while also drawing the attention of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to the issue.

The BJP, on the other hand, has rubbished the AAP’s allegations, calling it the party’s “panicked” reaction to a possible defeat in the polls.

“The allegations levelled by the AAP are nothing but a sense of panic. The AAP leadership has realised that it is going to lose the elections when counting of votes takes place. After the results are declared, the AAP and opposition parties will now level allegations against the EC and also say that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were manipulated. Instead of making allegations, the AAP should give names and proof of these allegations,” Dr Rajkumar Falwaria, spokesperson of the BJP, told The Federal.

Oppn questions Maharashtra’s voter’s list

Friday also saw the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) calling a joint press meet to allege a sudden spike in Maharashtra’s electorate just ahead of the recently-held Assembly polls in that state.

The Opposition has alleged that the total number in Maharashtra was more than its adult population.

“We want to bring to the notice of the people of India, especially the youth that in a span of five months, between the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections, at least 39 lakh new voters were added in Maharashtra. In the five years, between the 2019 Assembly elections and 2024 General Elections, 32 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

‘EC should have noticed spike in voters’

Members of the Opposition alleged that the 39 lakh new voters who were added to Maharashtra’s voters’ list were doubtful and they must be investigated.

“Ideally, the EC should have noticed that there was a sudden spike in the voters between the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections. But we do not expect the EC to start an investigation on the issue. All the three parties will sit together and decide on the future course of action. This is a very crucial issue and it must be addressed by the EC,” Vandana Chavan, senior leader of NCP (SCP) and Supreme Court lawyer, told The Federal.

‘EC must investigate these charges’

While the EC has agreed to investigate the issue, political analysts believe that the onus is on the poll body to prove that it is non-partisan and ready to investigate these charges made by the opposition parties.

“The EC has enormous power at the time of elections and these repeated allegations and charges made by the opposition parties do put a question mark on its role. The onus is now on the EC to prove that it remains non-partisan and also use its powers to investigate these charges,” Yatindra Singh Sisodia, author and Director at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain told The Federal.