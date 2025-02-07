'EC refusing to upload voters' data': Kejriwal's big charge ahead of counting

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (February 7) alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each Assembly segment, despite multiple requests from the party.

The AAP chief’s allegation came a day ahead of counting of votes for the much-awaited Delhi Assembly polls which will decide whether his party will retain power or the BJP will form a government in the national capital after 27 years.



In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a website where it has uploaded Form 17C data for all the Assembly seats, he said.





EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://t.co/vm6K3f3JcG where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2025

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal said, “This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. Throughout the day, we will present data for every Assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information.” Criticising the apex poll body, Kejriwal said ensuring such transparency should have been its responsibility.

"This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that it is refusing to do so," the AAP leader said.

