'Congress too lacks faith in RJD’s manifesto,' says PM Modi, targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 7) claimed that even the Congress, despite being an ally, does not trust the promises made by the RJD in its manifesto.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, the Prime Minister alleged that the people of Bihar, too, have rejected the Opposition’s “false promises” and do not want a return of the “jungle raj” marked by Naxal violence and bomb explosions that once claimed several lives during elections.

Modi cites trust, turnout

Modi asserted that the record voter turnout in the first phase of polling was a reflection of the people’s trust in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish.” He credited “mothers and sisters” for the nearly 65 per cent polling, saying their participation showed faith in the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The prime minister also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting elections across 121 constituencies and reiterated that the people had voted to ensure that an NDA government, which guarantees good governance, continues in Bihar. Citing the construction of the Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370, and Operation Sindoor, Modi said, “I do what I promise.”

Targets RJD, Congress

Speaking in an area of Bihar from where a large number of people are known to be in the armed forces, Modi also spoke of the one rank one pension scheme which has led to Rs 1 lakh crore being transferred into accounts of ex-servicemen.

"The RJD people might not even know how many zeroes are in one lakh crore," chuckled Modi, adding: "They cannot think of providing jobs to the people. They made people do away with their land while promising jobs. Now they are out on bail,” said the prime minister.

The allusion was to land for jobs scam, pertaining to tenure of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as Railway Minister in the UPA 1 government. Prasad and a number of his family members, including son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, are named in the case.

"Congress and RJD know nothing except a politics of insults. They heaped scorn on Chhathi Maiya by calling it a drama. They had spoken ill of Maha Kumbh. On November 11, when the second phase of polls is scheduled, you must punish them", said Modi.