BJP's RK Singh asks Bihar voters to reject tainted candidates, even from NDA

Former Union minister RK Singh has appealed to the people of poll-bound Bihar not to vote for candidates who have a tainted past, including those fielded by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which his own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a part.

Among those who the bureaucrat-turned-politician named in his list of the dubious is Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Chowdhury and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh. Chowdhury, who is from the BJP, has been picked for the Tarapur constituency for the November polls while Singh, who is from the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), has been fielded from Mokama, a seat he has represented many times in the past.

'Even if they belong to your caste...'

Singh, who is known to speak his mind, said people should shun for such candidates “even if they belong to your caste and if none of those in the fray is without a taint, opt for NOTA (None of the Above)”.

The former central minister, who has been in political wilderness since losing the Arrah seat in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, also named JD(U) candidates from Jagdishpur and Sandesh seats — both falling under the parliamentary constituency he failed to retain for a third consecutive term.

Singh, who vented spleen on his social media late Sunday (October 19) night, did not spare the Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance either and named Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Deepu Singh and Osama Shahab, whose fathers were involved in serious cases of crime.

Cites JD(U) and RJD examples too

He also cited the examples of JD(U) candidate Vibha Devi (Nawada constituency) and the RJD's Veena Devi (Mokama constituency), whom he accused of being proxies for their convicted husbands.

A retired IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Singh is a former Union home secretary. He was the power minister in the second Narendra Modi government (2019-2024).

Singh also spelt out details of the criminal cases that cast a shadow on the profile of the aforementioned candidates.

