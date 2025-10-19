Bihar polls: Denied RJD ticket, man rolls on road; claims cash demand

High drama unfolded outside Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s residence on Sunday (October 19) when a man named Madan Sah broke down, tore off his clothes, and started rolling on the road after being denied a ticket by the party for the Bihar elections.

Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban, where he was the runner-up in 2020, losing to the BJP candidate by a small margin.

“I was asked to cough up Rs 2.70 crore. I managed by putting the weddings of my children on hold. Now I am finished. At least, they should return the money,” alleged Sah.

The video sparked a debate among netizens over alleged corruption in ticket distribution, more so because party leaders remained tight-lipped on the allegation of money being demanded from Sah.