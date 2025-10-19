Bihar polls: Denied RJD ticket, man rolls on road; claims cash demand
Madan Sah, who lost Madhuban in 2020 by a narrow margin, claims he paid Rs 2.70 crore and accused Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav of 'brokering' the ticket
High drama unfolded outside Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s residence on Sunday (October 19) when a man named Madan Sah broke down, tore off his clothes, and started rolling on the road after being denied a ticket by the party for the Bihar elections.
Sah, whose theatrics have gone viral on social media, claimed that he has been associated with the party for a long time and was hopeful of a ticket from Madhuban, where he was the runner-up in 2020, losing to the BJP candidate by a small margin.
Also read: Amid seat-sharing dilemma, Congress leaders name Tejashwi as Grand Alliance’s CM Face
“I was asked to cough up Rs 2.70 crore. I managed by putting the weddings of my children on hold. Now I am finished. At least, they should return the money,” alleged Sah.
The video sparked a debate among netizens over alleged corruption in ticket distribution, more so because party leaders remained tight-lipped on the allegation of money being demanded from Sah.
Allegation against MP
Sah accused Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav directly, alleging that he had “brokered” the ticket for cash and that the Madhuban seat was handed over to Dr Santosh Kushwaha.
“The party has ignored honest and hardworking workers like me. It is backing those with money,” said a distraught Sah.
Also read: Is the Grand Alliance losing momentum ahead of Bihar election?
In another video, he can be seen trying to chase Lalu Prasad’s car as he comes home. Security personnel finally removed Sah from the premises to restore order.
Filing of nomination papers will come to a close on Monday, and it was not known whether the seat will again be fought by the RJD or one of its allies.
(With agency inputs)