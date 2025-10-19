Bihar polls: Modi to launch campaign with 2 rallies on Oct 24, more lined up in Oct-Nov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar assembly elections next week, with as many as four rallies scheduled by the end of October, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal has said.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and the remaining 122 on November 11.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Sunday (October 19), Jaiswal said Modi will kick off his campaign with a rally in Samastipur on October 24, followed by another election meeting in Begusarai the very same day.

More rallies in November

“The prime minister will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon,” he said.

Jaiswal said the PM will be back in the poll-bound state on October 30, when he will address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the town where Saran district is headquartered.

“The PM’s rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course,” he said.

(With agency inputs)