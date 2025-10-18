Bihar polls: CPI(ML) Liberation names 20 candidates, renominates 12 MLAs

The CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, on Saturday (October 18) released its list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, renominating all its 12 sitting MLAs.

The party fielded new faces in seats that it had not won in the 2020 assembly polls.

The Left party had contested 19 seats and won 12 in the last Assembly elections.

Also Read: Bihar elections: Over 1,250 file nominations for 1st phase on Nov 6

'People are tired of NDA govt'

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary, said that he was confident that the Mahatgathbandhan alliance would win the polls and reiterated that his party maintained the spirit of coalition despite not getting enough seats to contest.

"Although we deserved more seats this time, we decided to contest only 20 assembly segments. We wanted at least 24 seats this time, but it could not be materialised," he said, adding, "I am confident that this alliance will win the polls with a thumping majority. People are tired of the NDA government".

Also Read: Bihar polls: Congress names 48 candidates in first list

Key candidates to contest again

According to Bhattacharya, all the candidates who have been fielded in the seats that will go to the polls in the first phase have already filed their nomination papers.

Amarjeet Kushwaha, Satyadeo Ram, Gopal Ravi Das, Sandeep Saurav, Shiv Prakash Ranaj, Ajeet Kumar Singh, Birendra Prasad and Mahboob Alam are the prominent MLAs who have been re-nominated. Diya Gautam, Anil Kumar, and Phoolbabu Singh are among other candidates.

Dhananjay will contest from the Bhore seat, while Amarjeet Kushwaha from Ziradei, Satyadeo Ram from Darauli and Amarnath Yadav from Daraunda. Ranjeet Kumar Ram has been fielded from Kalyanpur, while Phoolbabu Singh will contest from Warisnagar, and Bishwanath Chaudhry from Rajgir.

The party nominated Divya Gautam from Digha, Gopal Ravi Das from Phulwari, Sandeep Saurav from Paliganj, Quyamuddin Ansari from Ara, Shiv Prakash Ranjan from Agiain and Madan Singh from Tarari, and Ajit Kumar Singh from Dumraon.

The elections to the 243-member assembly will be held on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

(With agency inputs)