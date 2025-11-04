Amit Shah dares Rahul on infiltration, vows to expel all Illegal immigrants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (November 4) dared Rahul Gandhi to organise as many ‘yatras’ as he can to protect infiltrators, adding that the BJP government will drive out all illegal immigrants.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Bettiah, Shah also took a dig at the RJD, saying that Lalu Prasad and his party raise slogans like 'Shahabuddin amar rahe', and dream of 'jungle raj', but Bihar will not allow it.

“Champaran is witness to how Bihar's land remained blood-soaked during RJD's 'jungle raj',” added Shah.

Dynasty politics jibe at Congress, RJD

Earlier in the day, at a rally in Motihari, Shah fired the ‘dynasty politics’ salvo at Congress and RJD, saying that Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the Prime Minister, while Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi want their son Tejashwi Yadav to be the Chief Minister, but their hopes will be dashed.

Also Read: Shah, Rajnath hold rallies in Bihar; ‘flood-free Mithilanchal’ project promised

"Lalu-Rabri want to make their son the Chief Minister, and Sonia ji wants to make her son the Prime Minister. I want to tell both of them that neither Lalu's son will become the Chief Minister, nor will Sonia Gandhi's son become the Prime Minister,” said Shah.

“In Bihar, Nitish ji is on the Chief Minister's chair, and in Delhi, Modi ji is on the Prime Minister's chair," Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering in Motihari,” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Press lotus button’

Shah, addressing back-to-back rallies in Darbhanga and Motihari, urged voters in Bihar to press the EVM button with the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' to prevent the return of 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule that had "devastated" the state.

Also Read: Bihar polls: How geological, cultural divides shape state’s economy and votes

He promised that if the NDA returns to power, the government will spend Rs 26,000 crore to harness the Koshi river water for irrigation and to prevent floods.

"Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of 'jungle raj' that devastated Bihar during Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule," said Shah.

He further alleged, "Murders, loots, kidnappings, and extortion will be common in Bihar again if you make a mistake on the November 6 voting day."

‘Only PM Modi-led NDA can give development’

Shah claimed that the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could only lead Bihar to all-around development.

"Altogether, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to harness the Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal' and prevent floods in the area if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar...Water of the Ganga, Koshi and Gandak rivers will be utilised for irrigation and to prevent deluge in the state," the Union Home Minister said.

Also Read: How Tejashwi’s pitch for change is getting drowned in flood fury, dissent in RJD citadel

“If the NDA retains power in Bihar, people from Mithila, Koshi, and Tirhut will not be required to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment, as they will get quality medical facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga,” added Shah.

Shah claimed, "As many as 3.60 cr people have been covered with free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh crore, while the IT park at Darbhanga will employ the youth."

Slams RJD over 'Jeevika Didis' complaint

He slammed the RJD for its complaint to the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of the Rs 10,000 benefit for 'Jeevika Didis', alleging that "three generations of Lalu won't be able to snatch funds transferred" to the self-help groups.

Also Read: Unmet promises, rising crime: Why Nalanda is slipping away from Nitish’s grip

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted 'Chaathi Maiya', the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will "avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties" in the upcoming elections.

"Bihar people never forgive those who insult 'Chhathi Maiya'. The RJD-Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar polls," Shah claimed.

(With agency inputs)