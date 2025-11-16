Bihar govt formation: NDA finalising cabinet, CM pick soon, say reports

Following NDA’s thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, all eyes are on the government formation in the state as the tenure of the current Bihar Legislative Assembly will end on November 22. The political circle is abuzz with speculations over whether Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister for a record 10th time and how cabinet berths will be allotted to NDA allies.

‘Govt formation by November 22’

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan asserted that the government will be formed in Bihar before November 22.

Paswan, whose party won 19 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, also said that discussions are going on among NDA allies over government formation.

As for his recent meeting with Nitish, Paswan termed it as “cordial and constructive”, adding that the blueprint for government formation in Bihar will be completed by Sunday (November 16) or Monday (November 17).

Chirag to meet Union Ministers

“I will also speak with senior Union Ministers, and the blueprint will be ready by today or tomorrow. We have to form the government before 22nd November. It will be done,” said Paswan as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Elaborating further, he said decisions regarding the government formation in Bihar will be taken soon, adding a there will be “a sense of clarity” after the blueprint is ready.

What Upendra Kushwah said

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwah said that things would become clear within the next two to four days, adding that the people would have to “wait a little.”

The report, quoting sources, further stated that the NDA government formation in Bihar would begin in two to three days. The process will start after all winning MLAs, some of whom are still in their constituencies, are in Patna.

NDA starts discussions

NDA leaders have reportedly said that discussions on government formation in Bihar have started, and alliance partners are holding separate meetings with their MLAs over the issue.

According to an India Today report, the BJP and the JD(U) have already completed the first round of talks on cabinet sharing. The report further stated that the two NDA allies have agreed in principle that allocate one ministerial berth for every six MLAs.

With JD(U) national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha returning to Patna from Delhi today to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for making preparations for the legislature party meetings of both the JD(U) and the NDA.

JD (U) Legislature Party meeting

According to media reports, while the JD(U) Legislature Party meeting could be held on Monday (November 17), the process of electing NDA’s next leader is likely to be completed by November 18.

Meanwhile, the BJP is reportedly set to begin discussions with its smaller allies to determine their share in the new cabinet. HAM patron and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is travelling from Gaya to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders.

The backdrop

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the JD(U) is close behind with 85. The RLJP secured 19 seats, HAM won five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged four.

The Mahagathbandhan, which had mounted a strong challenge in 2020, has fallen to just 35 seats after a sharp decline in support for both the RJD and the Congress, which won only six seats despite receiving 8.71 per cent of the vote.