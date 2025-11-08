Bihar elections phase 1: Final voter turnout at record 65.08 pc

The final turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections stood at 65.08 per cent, the highest in the state’s history, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes at 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, on November 6 to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, comprising 1,192 men and 122 women.

Record voter turnout in Bihar elections

As per the latest update from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the “historic” turnout of 65.08 per cent marks an increase of 7.79 percent compared to the consolidated polling percentage from the 2020 Assembly elections, when 57.29 per cent of the electorate had voted.

Of the 3.75 crore voters, 1.98 crore are men and 1.76 crore women. Women had come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the November 6 polls.

Two districts, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, recorded over 70 per cent voting. While Muzaffarpur registered 71.81 per cent turnout, it was 71.74 per cent in Samastipur.

Phase 2 elections on Nov 11

Besides, other districts that recorded a high polling percentage were Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).

Patna district recorded 59.02 per cent voting, while Lakhisarai registered 64.98 per cent, Munger 62.74 and Siwan 60.61.

The remaining 122 seats of the 243-member Assembly will vote on November 11, while the counting will take place on November 14.