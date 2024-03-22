Kejriwal has to blame 'his deeds' for his arrest: Anna Hazare

Claiming that he had advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against getting involved in matters like framing excise policy, renowned social activist Anna Hazare on Friday (March 22) said the AAP leader was arrested because of “his deeds".

Hazare, who had previously collaborated with Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, said he had corresponded with Kejriwal twice, reminding him of their joint efforts against alcoholism and advising him to steer clear of excise policy decisions. "He got arrested due to his deeds. Had he not done anything, there was no question of his being arrested," Hazare, who stays in his village Ralegan Siddhi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, said.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (March 21) night in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy drew Hazare's attention to their past advocacy work against alcohol-related issues.

"Our job is not to make an excise policy," the anti-corruption crusader said and emphasised "even a small child knows that liquor is bad. I had asked him to stay away from this (excise policy) issue. But he went ahead and made the policy".

Expressing disappointment, he noted, "I felt sad that a person like Kejriwal, who once worked with me and raised our voice against alcohol, is now making the excise policy." The octogenarian social activist said the Delhi Chief Minister "thought that he would earn more money and that is why he made this policy".

(With Agency inputs)