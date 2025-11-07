Amit Shah alleges RJD-Congress have no development agenda, patronised infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (November 7) alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance did nothing for the poor during their rule in the state, except "patronising infiltrators," while claiming that Opposition leaders have "no development" agenda for Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Jamui, Shah launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that “those concerned only for the welfare of their sons and daughters cannot make Bihar a developed state.”

Seeks another 5 years for NDA

"Give us a mandate for five more years, and Bihar will be counted among the developed states. It will be made free from floods. Lalu-Rabri-Rahul have no development agenda," Shah asserted.

He further alleged, “They did nothing for the poor, barring the patronage of infiltrators who are usurping jobs, foodgrain and resources meant for the needy. Do you think that those only concerned about the welfare of their own families can make Bihar developed? They cannot.”

Shah also claimed that Maoists "reigned supreme in Bihar’s Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and several other regions during Lalu’s regime," adding that it was "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated Naxalism from Bihar."

