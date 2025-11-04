Shah, Rajnath hold rallies in Bihar; ‘flood-free Mithilanchal’ project promised

Two big shots of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, held rallies in election-bound Bihar on Tuesday (November 4).

While Shah, addressing a poll rally at Darbhanga, promised a Rs 26,000-crore project to ensure a flood-free Mithilanchal, Singh asserted in Vaishali that only the BJP-led NDA can make the state “viksit” (developed).

“Press the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) button to prevent the return of ‘jungle raj’ that devastated Bihar during Lalu-Rabri’s 15-year rule,” Shah urged voters in Darbhanga.

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi ruled the state for two and three terms, respectively, a period often referred to as “Jungle Raj” by the rival NDA for the spurt in crime and lawlessness.

Promise of flood control

Shah claimed only the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership can lead Bihar to all-around development.

“Altogether, Rs 26,000 crore will be spent to harness the Kosi River water to irrigate Mithilanchal and prevent floods in the area if the NDA is voted to power in Bihar,” said the former BJP president.

Also read: Bihar polls: How geological, cultural divides shape state’s economy and votes

“Water of the Ganga, Kosi, and Gandak rivers will be utilised for irrigation, to prevent deluge in Bihar,” he added.

Darbhanga, in the North Bihar plains, at the heart of the Mithilanchal cultural subregion, is prone to floods, thanks to the Ganga and its tributaries Kosi and Gandak, which is a major reason for grouse among the people.

Promise of medical facilities

Shah also promised that if the NDA retains power in Bihar, people from Mithila, Kosi, and Tirhut — the latter two being administrative divisions surrounding that of Darbhanga, together comprising Mithilanchal — will not be required to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment, as they will get quality medical facilities at AIIMS-Darbhanga, he said.

AIIMS-Darbhanga is a project under construction for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation a year ago.

Also read: How Tejashwi’s pitch for change is getting drowned in flood fury, dissent in RJD citadel

“As many as 3.60 crore people have been covered with free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh crore, while the IT park at Darbhanga will employ the youth,” Shah claimed.

He slammed the RJD for its complaint to the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of the Rs 10,000 benefit for Jeevika Didis, alleging that “three generations of Lalu won’t be able to snatch the funds transferred” to the self-help groups.

‘Insults’ by Oppositions leaders

Reiterating that the RJD-Congress insulted “Chaathi Maiya”, the prime minister and his mother, Shah said people of Bihar will “avenge the insult by showing the exit door to such political parties” in the upcoming elections.

“The people of Bihar never forgive those who insult Chhathi Maiya. The RJD-Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar polls,” Shah claimed.

Also read: Unmet promises, rising crime: Why Nalanda is slipping away from Nitish’s grip

It is to be noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in the recently-concluded Chhath Puja, calling it “drama”. The BJP has since claimed that he insulted the festival.

Promises from Rajnath

Singh, addressing an election rally in Tirhut’s Vaishali district, about 100 km away, claimed that there is no corruption case against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an NDA ally, and asserted that only the NDA can develop the state.

Singh claimed that Mahagathbandhan leaders were lying about their poll promise of giving government jobs to one member of every family, if voted to power, and questioned where they would get the requisite money.

“During the UPA regime, the Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, whereas the Modi government has released Rs 15 lakh crore to it in 10 years,” Singh claimed.

“Only NDA can think of further developing Bihar... Vote for NDA, not for ‘jungle raj’,” he said.

The Indian economy was in the 11th position, but due to steps taken by the Modi government, it is in the fifth position now and will soon take the third spot, he added.

(With agency inputs)