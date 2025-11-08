Amit Shah says shells made in Bihar will be fired at Pakistan, slams RJD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 8) said that the shells manufactured in the proposed defence corridor in Bihar announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fired at terrorists in retaliation for their bullets. Without directly mentioning Operation Sindoor and the ensuing four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan, Shah said that the shells manufactured by India would be fired at Pakistan.

"PM Modi has decided to build a defence corridor within Bihar. If terrorists do anything in the future, their bullets will be answered with shells. Those shells will be made on our land and will be fired on Pakistan,” said Shah, addressing a rally in Katihar, ahead of the second phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Dynasty politics jibe at Grand Alliance

Firing the ‘dynasty politics’ salvo once again at the Opposition Grand Alliance, Shah said that the hopes of Lalu Yadav's son or Sonia Gandhi's son becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar or the Prime Minister will be dashed as the Chief Minister’s post is already occupied by Nitish Kumar, while Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

Shah further alleged that the RJD and the Congress only look after the interests of their children and family, adding that there was no vacancy for either the Chief Minister’s or the Prime Minister’s post.

"They (Congress-RJD) only worked for their children. Lalu Yadav wants his son to be the CM, and Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the Prime Minister. I want to tell both of them that neither Lalu's son nor Sonia's son will be the CM nor the PM. Because in Patna, Nitish Kumar is in the CM's chair and in Delhi, PM Modi is the Prime Minister. There is no other vacancy for anyone," said Shah as quoted by ANI.

‘Opposition aiding infiltrators’

At another rally in Supaul, Shah accused the Mahagathbandhan of aiding infiltrators, saying that Rahul Gandhi took out a rally to shield them.

"Do you want the Chief Minister of Bihar to be decided by 'ghuspaithiye'? Should the intruders be removed from Bihar? Rahul Gandhi took out a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'...He took out the yatra to save the intruders. I promise the people of Supaul that in the next five years, we will remove all the intruders from Bihar,” said Shah.

Slams Rahul, Tejashwi over infiltration

Earlier in the day, during rallies in Purnea and Katihar, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav of being “hell-bent” on turning Bihar’s Seemanchal region into a “den of infiltrators.”

He asserted that the Centre would identify and deport all illegal immigrants after removing their names from the electoral rolls.

Shah claimed the NDA would win over 160 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats and said the first phase of polling on November 6 showed voters had “rejected” the Congress-RJD alliance.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav, Shah said he agreed that Prime Minister Modi couldn’t match Lalu Prasad, not in achievements, but in committing “multiple scams.”

