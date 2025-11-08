Rahul, Tejashwi bent on making Seemanchal a ‘den’ of infiltrators: Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav are “hell-bent” on making Bihar’s Seemanchal region a “den” of infiltrators, senior BJP leader Amit Shah claimed in a rally in Purnea on Saturday (November 8).

The Seemanchal region, in the north-east of Bihar, which borders West Bengal, is largely minority-dominant.

The Union home minister asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

Confident Shah

Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House.

“Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,” he claimed, referring to the first phase of the assembly elections held on November 6.

“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,” he added.

