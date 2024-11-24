Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results: Decoding contrasts and implications

The recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have delivered strikingly different outcomes, reflecting the complex and diverse dynamics of Indian politics. While the BJP-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) swept Maharashtra with an overwhelming majority, the JMM-Congress alliance retained power in Jharkhand, defying anti-incumbency and aggressive opposition strategies. The results raise critical questions about electoral strategies, alliance dynamics, and the evolving role of divisive narratives in shaping mandates.

Maharashtra: Landslide victory for BJP

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti secured a staggering 230 seats out of 288, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with a paltry 51. The MVA, comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, faced a humiliating defeat, exposing significant weaknesses in its alliance structure and campaign approach.

Key factors behind BJP's victory

Laadli Behna Yojana (LBY): A welfare scheme targeting women voters, LBY emerged as a potential game-changer, consolidating a significant vote base in just a few months. Dr. Sandeep Yadav, one of the panelists in The Federal's post-result discussion, observed, “While the BJP has lost some vote share compared to the Lok Sabha elections, schemes like LBY helped them swing critical demographics in their favour.”

Campaign cohesion: The BJP ran a disciplined and aggressive campaign, capitalising on its organisational strength and clear messaging. In contrast, the MVA struggled with internal disagreements over seat-sharing and failed to present a united front. Puneet Nicholas Yadav, Senior Editor at The Federal, highlighted, “Even during the campaign, leaders of the MVA rarely shared a stage. There was no clear narrative to galvanise voters.”

Use of resources: Allegations of money power and institutional misuse loomed large over the elections. Dr. Yadav pointed out, “Reports of cash seizures and other irregularities suggest that money played a significant role in shaping the outcome.”

Polarisation and narrative control: The BJP effectively wielded communal narratives to consolidate its base, a tactic that went largely unanswered by the opposition.

Jharkhand: Victory despite challenges

In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured 56 seats, an improvement from their 2019 tally of 46. This victory comes despite aggressive efforts by the BJP, including a communal campaign and attempts to undermine Hemant Soren’s leadership.

Reasons for JMM’s success

Grassroots connect: Hemant Soren's government maintained a strong connection with tribal and rural voters. TK Rajalakshmi, Senior Deputy Editor at Frontline, noted, “The JMM’s ability to counter the BJP’s divisive narrative was significant. Despite facing anti-incumbency, they held their ground and even increased their tally.”

Rejection of divisive politics: The BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand was marked by communal polarisation, including controversial ads targeting minorities. However, voters largely rejected these tactics. Rajalakshmi commented, “The JMM’s win demonstrates the limitations of divisive rhetoric, especially in a state with a significant tribal population.”

Sympathy wave for Hemant Soren: Soren’s arrest earlier this year on corruption charges backfired for the BJP, generating sympathy for him among voters. Rajalakshmi added, “The BJP’s heavy-handed tactics against Soren may have strengthened his appeal among tribal communities.”

Alliance strategy: While the Congress played a minor role in Jharkhand, its alliance with the JMM proved crucial. Rajalakshmi noted, “The Congress needs to draw lessons from Jharkhand on how to support regional allies effectively.”

Congress: The weakest link?

In both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress emerged as a weak link. Its poor organisational strength and lack of strategic focus were evident, prompting questions about its role as the anchor of the India Alliance. Puneet Nicholas Yadav remarked, “The Congress has failed to capitalise on its recent gains, such as those from the Lok Sabha elections. The inertia within the party is palpable.”

Key issues plaguing Congress

Disorganised campaigns: In Maharashtra, the Congress delayed seat-sharing agreements, hampering campaign momentum. Even in Jharkhand, where the party was a junior partner, its inefficiency was apparent. Puneet Nicholas Yadav noted, “The Congress announced its manifesto just one day before polling in Jharkhand. This lack of preparation is symptomatic of deeper organisational issues.”

Disconnect with ground realities: Rahul Gandhi’s limited campaign participation in both states underscored the party’s inability to prioritise key battles. Yadav said, “While the BJP was running a coordinated campaign, Rahul was seen addressing unrelated events like a caste census seminar in Hyderabad.”

Structural weaknesses: The Congress lacks a robust grassroots network, which limits its ability to mobilise voters effectively. Professor Shashi Shekhar Singh remarked, “The Congress leadership seems disconnected from the ground realities. Without a strong organisational base, they cannot challenge the BJP.”

BJP’s momentum and the road ahead

The BJP’s victories in Maharashtra and its respectable performance in by-elections across the country solidify its position ahead of the 2024 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to leverage these wins to project himself as an invincible leader.

Challenges for India Alliance

Coordination Among Allies: The India Alliance must address the disunity evident in Maharashtra, where internal squabbles within the MVA cost them dearly.

Strategic Vision: As Rajalakshmi emphasised, “The opposition needs a cohesive vision and must focus on issues like unemployment, inflation, and social justice.”

Electoral Reforms: Panelists highlighted concerns about electoral integrity, with Professor Singh calling for “a movement to demand free and fair elections.”

Regional players shine in bypolls

The bye-election results offered mixed signals. Regional parties like the TMC in West Bengal and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh performed well, while the BJP faced setbacks in some areas.

West Bengal: The TMC swept all seats, consolidating its position after recent controversies. Dr. Yadav noted, “The BJP’s inability to penetrate West Bengal highlights the resilience of regional parties.”

Uttar Pradesh: Despite a challenging electoral environment, the Samajwadi Party managed to win two of nine seats, reflecting its continued relevance.

What's the takeaway?

The outcomes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand underscore the growing polarisation in Indian politics. The BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra signals its electoral prowess, but Jharkhand’s results show that regional and opposition alliances can still challenge the saffron surge. However, for the INDIA bloc, the elections reveal a critical need for introspection and structural reforms.

As Rajalakshmi aptly put it, “The Congress must decide if it wants to remain a party of legacy or emerge as a serious alternative. Without ideological clarity and grassroots mobilisation, the opposition will remain fragmented and ineffective.” The upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar will test whether these lessons have been learned—or ignored.

