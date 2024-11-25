Maharashtra: Rajya Sabha hopes dashed for Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut

The rout of the Congress-led alliance in Maharashtra means that NCP founder-leader Sharad Pawar as well as Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) cannot get re-elected in the Rajya Sabha when their current term ends.

It is another matter that the veteran and ageing Pawar had announced that this would be his final term in the upper house of parliament.

Massive defeat

The coalition of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) crashed badly in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning just 49 seats against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance’s whopping 235.