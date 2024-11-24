Cash transfer to women, polarisation might have led to Mahayuti sweep: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday (November 24) said the Ladki Bahin scheme, women's participation in voting in large numbers, and religious polarisation may have played a role in Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“The Ladki Bahin scheme and religious polarisation played a role. Women's participation in large numbers could have led to the Mahayuti sweep in Maharashtra. We will study the reasons for our debacle and take necessary steps,” he said.

“Women got money in their hand with advance too…the Mahayuti also told people that if they don’t come back to power, this scheme will be discontinued,” he added.



‘Mandate not on expected lines’

The Maratha strongman said the election results, declared on Saturday, are not on the expected lines but he would revitalise the party.

“The result is not as per expectations. But we will go to people with new enthusiasm.” He also admitted that the Lok Sabha poll outcome increased their confidence, though the latest results show they need to work more.

“The MVA coalition put in a lot of hard work but the desired results were not achieved even though people responded positively to MVA during campaigning,” he added.

Responding to a query on his retirement from active politics, Pawar tersely said he and his party colleagues will decide.

Defends move to field Yugendra

The NCP (SP) chief also defended his decision to field grandnephew Yugendra Pawar against nephew Ajit Pawar in family bastion of Baramati.

“There can be no comparison between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar. Fielding Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in Baramati wasn't a wrong decision; someone had to contest,” said the former Union minister.

Ajit Pawar won from his traditional Baramati constituency, defeating his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra by more than 1 lakh votes.



‘Everyone knows who founded NCP’

Pawar acknowledged that the rival NCP faction headed by his nephew Ajit Pawar won more seats than his party in these elections. “No qualms in accepting Ajit Pawar got more seats in Maharashtra polls, but everyone knows who is the NCP founder,” Pawar said. Notably, the faction led by Ajit Pawar was recognised as the “real NCP” by the Election Commission.

Ajit’s party won 41 seats out of the 59 seats it contested and took a vote share of 9.01 per cent. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s faction, which did exceedingly well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by winning 8 of the 10 seats it contested, could only manage to win just 10 seats out of 87 where its candidates were in the fray in the Assembly elections.

On MVA allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) crying foul over election results, Pawar said, “I have heard about some colleagues’ remarks on EVM. Till the time I get all information on it, I will not comment.”



(With agency inputs)