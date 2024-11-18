Maharashtra: NCP leader Bhujbal distances himself from 'batenge toh katenge' poll pitch

Veteran OBC leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has distanced himself from the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' poll pitch and asserted that the Mahayuti government will retain power with a good majority.

The minister also claimed that the Maratha quota agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, won't affect the poll outcome in Yevla and Manmad-Nandgaon constituencies.

Bhujbal is in the fray from the Yevla seat, while his nephew Sameer Bhujbal is a contestant from the Manmad-Nandgaon Assembly segment.



Also read: ‘Batenge toh katenge’ slogan divides Mahayuti days ahead of Maharashtra polls

Bhujbal is confident that several development projects undertaken by him in the region would bolster his prospects in elections.

He disassociated the Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) poll pitch. "We have nothing to do with these slogans. Our party has nothing to do with it. I only talk about vikas (development)," the 77-year-old leader told news agency PTI.

"Vikas is my caste, vikas is my religion, vikas is my party and my language will also be vikas. I only talk about development and nothing else," Bhujbal added. He emphasised that the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar believed in doing justice to all communities without discrimination.

"In my constituency, there are Hindus, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, and Marathas among others. We do not discriminate against any community. Development is our only agenda," Bhujbal said.

Notably, Ajit Pawar had asserted that the people of Maharashtra do not like the ‘batenge toh katenge’ pitch which may work in north India.

On Mahayuti's chief ministerial face, Bhujbal said leaders of the three constituents would decide after the elections. The Mahayuti comprises Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.



Also read: 'Batenge to katenge' about unity, some have failed to grasp its 'core' meaning: Fadnavis

A veteran politician, Bhujbal is seeking a fifth consecutive term from the Yevla Assembly segment where he shifted in 2004.

Polling for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(With agency inputs)