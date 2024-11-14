'Batenge to katenge' about unity, some have failed to grasp its 'core' meaning: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his party's 'batenge to katenge' slogan is a counter-narrative to the MVA's campaign and claimed his colleagues Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde as well as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had failed to grasp its "core" meaning.

The slogan, frequently used by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on the campaign trail for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, has united the opposition in its condemnation, which claims it has communal overtones, while even some ruling alliance leaders have frowned on it.

'Batenge to katenge' (disunity will lead to destruction) is a counter-narrative to the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's divisive campaign, and the core message of the slogan is that "everyone has to stick together", Fadnavis said during an interaction here with select members of the media.

Foreign invaders ruled the land when society was divided, he further pointed out.

Asked about NCP chief Ajit Pawar as well as Chavan and Munde striking a different note on the slogan, the senior BJP leader said, "I believe they have not understood the core message of the slogan. 'Batenge to katenge' means everyone has to stick together. The Prime Minister has succinctly said 'ek hai to safe hai'." "It does not mean we are against Muslims. The government has framed various welfare initiatives for all communities. Have we said the Ladki Bahin Yojana will not apply to Muslim women," Fadnavis asked.

Explaining further, he said the Other Backward Classes comprise some 350 castes, who would not get importance if they are divided.

There are 54 groups under the Scheduled Caste segment and they are essential as long as they are together, Fadnavis said to underline his contention that the slogan emphasised unity.

"Batenge to katenge is also a response to the appeasement (politics) of the Congress and the MVA. They experimented with 'vote jihad' during Lok Sabha elections and posters were put up at mosques urging people to vote for a particular party. What kind of secularism is this," he asked.

The Ulema Council has given a 17-point memorandum to the Congress, which includes a demand to withdraw cases against Muslims allegedly involved in riots between 2014 and 2024, Fadnavis said.

"If a particular community is creating pressure in this manner, and others are divided on caste lines, then your existence comes under a cloud. This (batenge to katenge) is a natural reaction," the senior BJP leader claimed.

Fadnavis admitted the Maratha quota agitation has led to rift between the Marathas and OBCs and assured that the Mahayuti would provide a healing touch if it retains power. PTI

