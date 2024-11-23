Controversies-hit Congress sweeps Karnataka bypolls; setback for BJP, JDS

The ruling Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, facing several allegations, delivered a strong message to the Opposition parties by sweeping all three Assembly bypolls on Saturday (November 23).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his party are facing the heat from the Opposition BJP and JD(S) over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, Waqf land controversy and alleged corruption in the Valmiki Corporation.

However, the state's voters in all three constituencies have backed Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s leadership and rejected the BJP-JD(S) alliance in these by-elections. The triple setbacks are a warning to the faction-ridden BJP under B Y Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Also, the electorate has delivered a clear message to the H D Deve Gowda family in its stronghold Channapatna.

Bommai's son loses

In Channapatna, despite a tough battle, Congress’s C P Yogeeshwara, who defected from the BJP before the bypoll, achieved a landslide victory against former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son and BJP’s Bharat Bommai was defeated by Congress’s Naseer Ahmad Pathan in Shiggaon, and in Sandur, the saffron party’s Bangaru Hanumantha, backed by mining barons Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu, lost to Congress’s E Annapurna, wife of current E Tukaram.

Siddaramaiah, a champion of the AHINDA (Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) agenda, and Shivakumar, an influential Vokkaliga leader, once again emerged as a formidable duo to the Opposition parties in these by-elections, solidifying Congress’s organisational strength despite the controversies surrounding them.

Although Siddaramaiah himself was under scrutiny in the MUDA case and faced allegations related to the Valmiki Corporation scandal, the recent Waqf land dispute, and BPL card issues, Saturday’s successes come as a huge boost to the Congress.

By handing over all three constituencies to the Congress, the voters have reposed their faith in the current Congress dispensation under Siddaramaiah. In Channapatna, where the BJP aligned with Kumaraswamy, voters rejected the alliance and endorsed Shivakumar's leadership, seemingly influenced by sympathy for Yogeeshwara, who had faced three consecutive defeats in previous elections.

Nikhil’s third successive loss

The voters’ rejection of Deve Gowda’s family in Channapatna, along with Nikhil’s third consecutive loss (after defeats in Mandya Lok Sabha and Ramanagara Assembly seats), signals a setback for his political ambitions.

In Shiggaon, Congress’s victory sends a direct warning to the BJP, indicating voters’ dissatisfaction with the party's leadership. Similarly, in Sandur, voters reminded the BJP of the challenges of relying on Reddy-Sriramulu’s faction.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results in June served as a wake-up call for the Congress, even after it formed a majority government in the state by winning 135 Assembly seats in 2023. The massive victory in by-elections reflects the grand old party’s organisational resurgence amidst scandals and controversies.

“The by-election results have sent a resounding message: opportunistic alliances will not resonate with the people of Karnataka. The BJP and JD(S) underestimated the electorate's discernment,” said political analyst B Samiuallah.

Guarantee schemes

The Congress’s guarantee schemes, criticised and mocked by the BJP, appear to have resonated with the voters. Schemes like Gruhalakshmi and Annabhagya, promised before the 2023 Assembly elections, were implemented in phases after Congress came to power, striking a chord with the electorate. Even though these schemes did not significantly impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party’s commitment to implement them helped bolster Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar's leadership team in these by-elections. These schemes transcended caste and community boundaries.

“The present Congress in Karnataka has a very solid leadership under Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Though controversies surround their government, neither the BJP nor the JD(S) is in a position to beat them. These by-election results have also exposed the glaring leadership crisis within the Karnataka BJP,” political analyst C Rudrappa opined.

Siddaramaiah and MUDA case

Despite allegations in the MUDA case, where Siddaramaiah himself was the key accused, and the BJP-JD(S) protests demanding his resignation, the voters endorsed Congress, rejecting the Opposition’s accusations.

The Congress’s adept handling of organisational challenges, crisis management, and cohesive leadership proved advantageous in these by-elections.

BJP’s leadership crisis

The Karnataka BJP faces a leadership crisis with the cohesion seen in the past now missing. Former Chief Minister Yediyurappa's influence is waning, and under the leadership of his son Vijayendra, party leaders publicly airing differences have intensified, dealing a blow to the BJP. The Opposition's internal discord, highlighted by leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, further weakened the party’s efforts.

JD(S) in decline

The defeat of Nikhil challenges the perception of unwavering Vokkaliga support for the Deve Gowda family. Yogeeshwara’s win further solidifies Shivakumar's leadership in the Old Mysuru region.

The results point to Karnataka voters strengthening Siddaramaiah’s position, warning the BJP against complacency, and chastising the JD(S) for opportunistic politics.