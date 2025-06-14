Top score in NEET UG-2025 stands at 686, lowest in exam's history

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2025 on Saturday (June 14). While NEET UG-2024 saw multiple toppers, the top score this year is 686.



It is the lowest top score in the NEET exam since the NTA started conducting it in 2019. The increased difficulty level of the examination is said to be the reason behind a dip in the top score.

Mahesh Kumar tops

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2025 for more than 22 lakh candidates on May 4, 2025. As many as 22.76 lakh candidates had registered for the examination and 22.09 lakh appeared for the same.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the exam with a 99.99 percentile, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra. In NEET 2024, 17 candidates scored 720 marks, sharing the top rank. Even in 2023, 2 candidates scored 720 marks, sharing the top rank. Earlier, in 2022, no candidate scored full marks and the highest score was 715.

Last year, about 145 students scored above 700 marks in NEET UG. This year, only 73 candidates have scored from 651 to 686. As many as 1,259 candidates have scored between 601 and 650.

In 2024, about 80,117 students scored more than 600 marks in the NEET examination. In 2023 and 2022, about 29,351 candidates and 21,164 candidates, respectively, had scored above 600 marks.

Decline in aspirants

This year, the student with the 50,000th rank scored 502 marks and the one with one lakh rank scored 464 marks. More than 50,000 students scored between 433 and 464 marks.

The number of students appearing for the examination has witnessed a dip compared to last year when 24 lakh students appeared for the examination. The highest number of 1.7 lakh candidates have qualified NEET from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 3.33 lakh students had appeared from the state for the examination. Around 1.25 lakh students have cleared the exam from Maharashtra, followed by 1.19 lakh from Rajasthan.



The NTA has provided All India Rank (AIR) to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw a merit list based on AIR for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per the State Category. The counselling schedule for admission to MBBS/BDS will soon be declared by the agency, and the registrations for the same will begin.