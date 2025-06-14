NTA declares NEET UG 2025 results; Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan tops

The National Testing Agency declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2025 on Saturday (June 14).

While NEET UG 2024 saw multiple toppers, the top score this year is 686.



Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the exam with 99.99 percentile, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh who scored 99.99 percentile. Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra stood third.

UP leads the list

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2025 for more than 22 lakh candidates on May 4, 2025. As many as 22.76 candidates had registered for the examination and 22.09 appeared for the same. The number of students appearing for the examination has seen a dip compared to last year when 24 lakh students appeared for the examination.

The highest number of 1.7 lakh candidates have qualified NEET from Uttar Pradesh, of the 3.33 lakh students who appeared for the examination from the state. Around 1.25 lakh students have cleared the exam from Maharashtra, followed by 1.19 lakh from Rajasthan.

The NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction.



When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per the State Category. The counselling schedule for admission to MBBS/BDS will soon be declared by the agency, and the registrations for the same will begin.