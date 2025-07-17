Anna University issues notices to 141 engineering colleges, flags deficiencies

Anna University has issued notices to 141 engineering colleges over issues related to faculty shortage, lack of adequate laboratory equipment and other infrastructure in the colleges.

The colleges have been to rectify the deficiencies within 45 days or face disciplinary action. This move comes even as the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling kicked off on Monday (July 17).

Over 460 colleges operate under Anna University’s affiliation in Tamil Nadu.

141 colleges non-compliant

Anna University has sent the notices to the colleges in Tamil Nadu, seeking explanations for failing to meet required infrastructure standards for the 2025-26 academic year. All the institutions accredited to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Anna University are expected to renew it on a yearly basis.

As part of the affiliation process for the current academic year, the university conducted inspections of the colleges’ infrastructure, documents, and facilities.

Based on the inspection, it was reported that as many as 141 colleges were found non-compliant with Anna University’s regulations, lacking essential facilities such as adequate faculty, libraries, and laboratories.

Lack of infrastructure, resources

Officials from the Anna University said that there were lapses in the infrastructure and human resource availability.

"The colleges affiliated with the University should have adequate number of professors, laboratory facilities required for the courses and and libraries for the students upon enrollment. It had been noted that 141 colleges who applied for affiliation this year were found deficient in faculty numbers, library resources, and laboratory facilities," said a University official, who preferred to be anonymous.

The university has issued notices to these colleges, demanding rectification of the deficiencies within 45 days.

"It is a routine exercise of inspections before the accreditations are granted. The colleges have been asked to rectify the issues and another inspection will be made to check if the recommended changes have been made. The colleges who fail to comply will face disciplinary action," the official added.

The University officials will be conducting inspections to verify compliance with the standard infrastructure and human resource regulations before granting affiliation.

Counselling begins

Meanwhile, the general category counselling for engineering admissions to over 450 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu government, aided, private, self-financed engineering colleges began on Monday.

The colleges who have been issued notice will have to ensure the deficiencies are corrected and appeals are made within the stipulated time period so that the admissions are unaffected.

Pushing for transparency

Last month, the civil society group Arappor Iyakkam had raised issues concerning the deficiencies in the private engineering colleges stating that more than 400 affiliated engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu lack minimum infrastructure and qualified faculty.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, said that the university needs to intensify the inspection system adopted for granting affiliation and and the All India Council of Technical Education should also take responsibility to ensure that the issues of repeat faculties, and lack of infrastructure can be avoided.

"The inspection also needs to be recorded properly. The list of violators should also be released so the process is made more transparent for the students," he suggested.