SRMJEEE 2025 phase 2 results announced, counselling begins June 25

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has officially released the results for the SRMJEEE 2025 phase 2 examination. Candidates who appeared for the second phase of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) can now access their results on the official website — srmist.edu.in.

The phase 2 exam was conducted between June 12 and 17 in a remote proctored format, allowing students to attempt the test from their homes. The published scorecards include the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, and rank. However, individual marks have not been disclosed — only ranks have been released.

Counselling process on June 25

Following the results, SRMIST has also announced the phase 2 counselling schedule. The online choice-filling window will be open from June 25 to 26, with programme allocation and payment of counselling fees for allotted students scheduled from June 28 to July 7.

Candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth to view and download their rank cards. The official link for result access is available at:

https://admissions.srmist.edu.in/srmistonline/applicationist/loginManager/youLogin.jsp

Phase 3 applications open

SRMIST has also opened registrations for SRMJEEE 2025 phase 3. Interested candidates can apply online until June 30, 2025, on the institute’s official website. Phase 3 of the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5, and will again be conducted in an online proctored mode.

The application fee for phase 3 is Rs 1,400. Candidates can attempt the test using a Windows laptop or desktop, as physical exam centres will not be required.

For further updates on the counselling process and upcoming entrance exam phases, candidates are advised to regularly check the official SRMIST portal.