SRM Tamil Research Centre's speech contest Thamila Sol starts on Jan 26

For the first time, the SRM Institute of Education’s Tamil Research Centre is organising a grand state-level speech competition titled 'Thamila Sol - 2025'.

With an impressive prize pool of ₹40 lakh, the event aims to inspire and spotlight the oratorical talents of college and university students across Tamil Nadu.

Competition structure

The competition will divide Tamil Nadu and Puducherry into nine regions to ensure participation from every corner of the Tamil-speaking region. The event seeks to identify and nurture students with exceptional speaking skills, fostering confidence and communication excellence among young talents.

Attractive prizes

Participants will vie for significant cash prizes at both regional and state levels:

Regional level prizes

First Prize: ₹1,00,000

Second Prize: ₹75,000

Third Prize: ₹50,000

Consolation Prize: ₹20,000

State level prizes:

First Prize: ₹5,00,000

Second Prize: ₹3,00,000

Third Prize: ₹2,00,000

Inaugural event on January 26

The inaugural competition is scheduled for Sunday (January 26), at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur. The event promises to set a new benchmark for speech competitions in India with its grand scale and vision.

How to participate

Interested participants and institutions can obtain further details by contacting the organisers at 044-24717375, 044-24717377, or 044-24717378.

Empowering TN’s young orators

The Thamila Sol - 2025 competition exemplifies SRM’s commitment to nurturing young talent and celebrating the art of public speaking. By offering substantial recognition and opportunities, the initiative aims to create a platform for Tamil Nadu’s future leaders and communicators to shine.