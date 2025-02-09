Railway Recruitment Board to release exam dates soon

Students who have applied for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) can expect the dates of the undergraduate and graduate-level exam dates to be announced on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s regional websites.

Application process

The registration process for the undergraduate-level applications began on September 21, 2024 and concluded on October 20, 2024. The graduate-level applications opened on September 14, 2024 and the process culminated on October 13, 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 11558 posts of which 8113 are graduate-level and 3445 are undergraduate-level. The selection process is done through computer-based tests (CBT), followed by computer-based typing skill/aptitude tests that are dependent on the post being applied for.

Checking exam dates

Candidates can find the exam dates once they are announced on the same website where they applied for the test, on the official RRB regional websites. Subsequently, they should open the NTPC UG/PG-level exam dates notification link. This would lead them to a PDF they must download to open and see the dates available for them.

They can also expect the city intimation slip release date and the admit card release date along with the published exam dates.

Posts on offer

Some of these posts include:

Trains Clerk

Goods Guard

Traffic Assistant

Station Master

Commercial Apprentice

And many more, depending on the training and skillset of the candidate.