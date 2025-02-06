Pariksha pe Charcha | Uproar over ₹6.2-cr spend on certificates

In a shocking revelation, an RTI (Right to Information) application filed by activist Ajay Bose has revealed that the Union Education Ministry spent a whopping ₹6.19 crore over the last seven years solely on printing participation certificates for students, teachers and parents attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance session on facing school exams.

The revelation has drawn sharp criticism not only from Opposition parties but also from educationists and teachers' unions. They argue that the funds can be utilised to strengthen public school infrastructure rather than to print physical certificates when digital copies suffice.

About Pariksha pe Charcha

Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC), an initiative launched by Modi in 2018 to help students manage exam-related stress, includes a series of activities organised at the school level every January.

Events are scheduled from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti) and feature traditional games like kho-kho and kabaddi, short-distance marathons, meme-making competitions, nukkad natak performances, and poster-making contests.

Also read: With his ‘I challenge every challenge' talk, PM Modi exhorts students to fight back

As part of the programme’s culmination, all participants receive a copy of Exam Warriors, a book authored by Modi.

Additionally, selected students are given the opportunity to interact with Modi, both online and offline. The top 10 ‘Legendary Exam Warriors’ are granted an exclusive visit to the Prime Minister’s residence – presented as a unique and inspiring opportunity.

Students participating in any PPC-related event are awarded a certificate, with nearly three crore students registering this year. Additionally, around 25 lakh parents and teachers have also signed up for this programme.

Expenditure controversy

However, the significant amount spent on printing these certificates is being widely criticised and has sparked a row.

Amid the controversy over PPC’s shocking expenditure, critics are calling for a reassessment of priorities, urging the government to invest in strengthening school infrastructure and student welfare instead of certificate printing and promotional activities.

Also read | Board exam fever? The scores barely matter for admissions; here's why

Speaking to The Federal, RTI activist Ajay Bose criticised the ministry’s spending priorities, pointing out that many public schools across the country are in dire need of funds. While expenditure figures for PPC 2018 remain undisclosed, data shows that the total cost of the subsequent six events amounts to ₹78.83 crore, with ₹62.20 crore spent in the past three years alone.

In the 2022-23 PPC event, additional funds were allocated to print and send appreciation letters on the PM’s letterhead to 38 lakh participants, who registered and watched the event online.

"Tonnes of money go down the drain every year just to print certificates. I filed the RTI out of curiosity to understand how the ministry spends money on this programme. I was shocked to learn that over ₹6.19 crore was spent on printing certificates," Ajay Bose told The Federal.

Also read: PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha next month; registration by Jan 14

Ajay Bose, an independent RTI activist, has been exposing the manner in which the government spends money on various projects. Recently, his RTI exposé on the rise in crime against women and children in the home constituency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who was then Deputy CM) sparked a major discussion.

More pressure on students

While the Prime Minister encourages students to view exams as an utsav (festival), some educators argue that PPC, instead of alleviating stress, adds another layer of pressure by making students compete in additional contests related to exams.

Educationist and author Ayesha Natarajan contended that PPC inadvertently reinforces exam anxiety.

"In modern education, we should focus on exam-free learning at the school level, as practised in many developed countries. Indian students are already stressed about exams, and when the Prime Minister himself emphasises the importance of facing exams, it can make students perceive school exams as the most significant challenge of their lives, further increasing anxiety," she said.

Some more competition

Natarajan also pointed out that many PPC events require students to qualify through competitive selection processes, which contradicts the initiative’s goal of reducing stress.

"The PPC 2025 event started with an online multiple-choice-question (MCQ) exam held from December 14 to January 14, 2025. Students from classes 6 to 12, along with teachers participated in the event. Cultural and sports events are also conducted, but participants must compete for selection.

"Why should students face multiple rounds of competition just to attend a session on handling exam stress?" she questioned.

Creating divisions

A teacher, K Supriya (name changed), who trained her students for the event, highlighted concerns about its exclusivity.

"Only 2,500 selected students get to participate in the mega event in New Delhi each year. Many others only receive participation certificates, which hold little value for their future. This selective process creates divisions among students. Though the event is meant to empower students to face exams, its competitive nature weakens them instead," she told The Federal.

She further criticised the use of public funds, stating, "I was shocked to learn that the government spends crores on printing certificates. Instead of wasting money on paper certificates, the Education Ministry and the PM should focus on providing computers to school labs."

Fund shortage for NTSE

Congress leaders have also questioned the ministry’s spending priorities, especially in light of the suspension of scholarships under the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE).

An article published in the Congress party’s official magazine Sandesh said, "The government spent over ₹62 crore on Pariksha pe Charcha in the last three years – an annual event where the Prime Minister advises students on exam preparedness. During this period, the NTSE, which provided scholarships to students up to the doctoral level, was put on hold. Had the scholarship continued, the total expenditure over these three years would have been under ₹40 crore based on past spending trends. Some government officials suggested that suspending the NTSE was part of a broader effort to cut scholarship expenses."

Know more on Pariksha pe charcha programme: https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/

Helpline to talk about exam stress: Tele Manas - 14416