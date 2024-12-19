PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha next month; registration by Jan 14

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The eighth edition of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in January and its registration process has already begun, officials of the Union education ministry said on Thursday.

"Conceptualised to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an 'utsav', PPC has been a resounding success over the past seven years," the ministry said in a statement.

"Registrations for PPC 2025 have already begun on MyGov.in and will be open till January 14," it added.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas.

"To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti)," the statement added.

The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions; singing performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS, poster-making competitions, mental health counselling and workshops with special guests and screenings of inspirational film series. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)