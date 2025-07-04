CUET UG 2025 results declared by NTA for over 13 lakh candidates

NTA CUET UG result for 2025 has been declared ending the anxious wait of over 13 lakh candidates. The results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will able to download their scorecards by submitting credentials like date of birth, admit card number and captcha code.

Held in CBT mode

The NTA will share the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) with all the universities concerned and the candidates are required to stay in touch with the universities they have applied for to get information regarding the progress of the admission process.

CUET UG entrance examination is meant for admission to the undergraduate programmes in all Central Universities. This year the CUET UG entrance test was conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4.

MCQ questions

The examination was held in three parts comprising objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). While there were 13 languages in Section I, Section II included 23 domain subjects and Section 3 had a General Aptitude Test. Each question was of five marks while there was a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer.

This year the format of the CUET UG examination underwent significant changes. Unlike this year, last year the examination was held in hybrid mode under which candidates could take the test both in CBT and pen and paper mode.

Format different from last year

Last year, the test was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 for about 13.48 lakh candidates. However, there retest was conducted by NTA for CUET UG 2024 on July 19 for about 1,000 candidates, as some candidates complained about how the examination was conducted and the distribution of question papers in the wrong language, reported the Indian Express. The result was declared on July 28.

According to media reports the candidates are advised to print multiple copies of their scorecards and properly retain them for future use in the counselling to be held independently by Central, State, Deemed, Private, and Other Participating Universities.