DU launches CSAS portal for 2025-26 UG admissions

Delhi University (DU) launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Tuesday (June 17) for the 2025-26 undergraduate (UG) admissions. This marks the first phase of admissions; the second phase will begin after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

A total of 71,624 UG seats (sanctioned strength) across 70 programmes in 69 colleges are available for admissions this year. The UG admission portal is https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/



“In the first phase, candidates will be required to fill in their basic details like their Class 10 and Class 12 marks. Their name, photograph and signature submitted during CUET will be auto-integrated into CSAS. These will be non-editable,” DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said at a press conference on Tuesday (June 17).

Registration fee same

“If candidates are interested in applying for the ECA (Extra Curricular Activity) or sports quota, they will have to give that information. They will have to upload all the relevant documents and pay the fee. The CUET-UG application number will be mandatory to register on the portal,” she said.

The registration fee will stay the same as last year – Rs 250 for unreserved, OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) categories; and Rs 100 for SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes) and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category. Those opting for ECA/Sports will have to pay an additional Rs 100.

“The second phase will begin immediately after the CUET results are out. We will consider normalised scores provided by the NTA to calculate merit. We will then expect candidates to do subject mapping, check eligibility, and provide programme and college-wise preferences on their dashboard before submitting the form,” said Gandhi.

CUET-UG mandatory

For admissions, it will be mandatory for candidates to have appeared in CUET-UG in the subjects they studied in Class 12. However, DU has made some changes to programme-specific eligibility criteria.



For example, for BA (Hons) courses, scores were calculated based on one language plus three subjects, now DU has said it will consider two languages plus two subjects too; depending on which is the higher score. In science courses like Zoology, Botany and Biological Sciences, language has been dropped as a mandatory component of calculating marks. Now it’s only an “appearing criteria”, said Gandhi.

“After we close phase 2, we will open our platform for displaying the simulated ranks based on the preferences at that time. Candidates will again have the option to add/delete or revise their preferences before saving it,” said Gandhi.

Bid to reduce errors

Thereafter, candidates will have to accept the allotted seat, which will then go to college for approval or rejection. Gandhi said the colleges had been given instructions to reject only after making multiple checks and that the reason be provided to the candidates for doing so.

DU has initiated some measures to reduce errors in the CSAS portal this year. “To avoid a situation wherein a candidate may make a mistake in putting his/her Class 10/12 marks, integer-based checks have been added. Checks have also been added on other fields such as IFSC, pin code etc.”

She said the candidates would also be required to submit their Class 10 marks this time, in case it is needed as a tie-breaking component.

Single girl child quota

Apart from the UG programmes, DU has also launched a portal to register for 5-year integrated law programmes (www.law.uod.ac.in), and postgraduate programmes in the School of Open Learning (SOL) (https://pgadmission.oldcdu.ac.in)



At the press conference, Gandhi also announced that the single girl child quota would be extended to the postgraduate programmes. Until now it was only for UG courses.

VC hints at fee hike

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university had launched two new postgraduate programmes this year: MA in Tourism Management (50 seats) and MA in Hindi Journalism. He said the university was also working on starting an MA in English Journalism course.

Singh also suggested there would be a 7-8% fee hike in UG courses to “meet out inflation” but did not go into details.