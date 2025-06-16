5 things LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman tells Gen Z on jobs, AI

LinkedIn co-founder and Silicon Valley veteran Reid Hoffman has a clear message for young professionals and graduates entering the job market: Artificial Intelligence is not your friend, but it doesn’t have to be your enemy either. Speaking across a series of recent interviews and public forums, Hoffman outlined a balanced, practical approach to navigating the shifting world of work, where AI is disrupting roles, reshaping skills, and reimagining productivity.

For Generation Z—the cohort graduating into a landscape of automation and algorithmic hiring—Hoffman’s advice is both cautionary and empowering. “You will be harmed if you pretend AI is your friend,” he said in a recent interaction, underscoring the importance of realistic engagement with emerging technologies.

AI is here to stay

According to Hoffman, the fears around job losses due to AI are “legitimate.” He does not sugar-coat the challenges: automation will replace many routine tasks, and those who ignore the changes risk becoming obsolete. But the answer is not panic—it’s preparation.

“AI is not going to take your job, but someone using AI will,” he noted. Hoffman encourages professionals to adopt a “co-pilot” mindset, where AI tools are used to enhance human decision-making, not substitute it. It’s about integrating tech intelligently, not resisting it blindly.

Gen Z advantage

Despite the hurdles, Hoffman believes Gen Z has one significant advantage over previous generations: adaptability. Growing up in a digital-first world makes younger professionals more comfortable experimenting with tools, learning new systems, and switching approaches as needed. He also emphasised that younger employees who develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in tandem with AI literacy will be "enormously attractive" to employers. In today’s environment, he said, “It’s not just about knowing how to use AI—it’s about knowing when and why to use it.”

Skill smart, not hard

For Hoffman, success is increasingly about “foundational” skills—adaptability, communication, and continuous learning. Technical skills matter, but they’re not enough on their own. “The key is not just coding, but understanding systems, people, and strategy,” he told Fortune.

He recommends a “T-shaped” skill profile—depth in one area (such as data analytics or marketing) and breadth across other functions, tools, and sectors. The ability to connect dots across disciplines is a growing asset in the AI era.

Life after 6 pm

Interestingly, Hoffman doesn’t subscribe to hustle culture. In an earlier address to employees, he encouraged them to leave work on time, have dinner with their families, and only then return to any unfinished tasks if necessary.

“It’s not about burning out to prove commitment,” he said. Instead, balance and mental clarity help professionals make better decisions—especially in a world where machines can outpace humans in speed, but not in wisdom.

Final word

Reid Hoffman’s message to young professionals is neither alarmist nor utopian. AI is a powerful tool, not a magic wand. The job market will continue to evolve, but those who remain flexible, curious, and human-centric will not just survive—they’ll lead.