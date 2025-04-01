2025-2026: CBSE announces new syllabus, grading system for Classes 10 and 12

The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has released its updated syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-2026 and several other system changes that it hopes will improve the lives of students.

The CBSE’s latest notification tells its member schools to adopt new teaching methods, assessments, and the way different subjects are taught to make the learning process more practical and engaging.

New grading system for Classes 10 and 12

The board is moving to a 9-point grading system for the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. Every 1/8th of the passed students will be given a grade slot, beginning with the top 1/8th of the batch (A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2). The ninth grade is E – Essential Repeat.

This replaces the previous 5-point grading system.

The board feels the new system will give a better picture of the students’ knowledge, understanding of the subject matter, and their overall capability.

Two board exams for Class 10

Students of Class 10 will be given the option to sit for their board exams first in February, and then again in April if they want to improve their score.

This policy, however, is still in the draft stage and is yet to be confirmed.

Skill-based subjects in Class 10

The board is introducing new skill-based subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Computer Applications, and Information Technology for Class 10 students.

The students will also have to choose either Hindi or English as one of their languages in Class 9 and 10.

Class 10 passing criteria

Students must obtain at least 33 per cent in every subject to pass the Class 10 board exams.

In cases where students fail in one of the core subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, or a language paper but pass in a skill-based or optional language subject, the grades they obtain in the passed subject can replace that of the failed subject.

Use of calculators

Class 12 students will be allowed to use basic, non-programmable calculators during their Accountancy board exams to manage complex financial calculations.

New skill electives for Class 12

To keep pace with the changing educational and employment landscape, CBSE has introduced four new skill electives for Class 12 students to equip them with the practical skills required for different industries.

The four skill electives are Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, Design Thinking and Innovation, and Land Transportation Associate.

Shift to competency-based assessment

The exams will focus more on real understanding and application of knowledge rather than just testing the students’ memory.

The objective is to prepare students better for higher studies and the work place by improving their critical and analytical skills.

Schools will come up with an evaluation system that will assess the students’ critical thinking and analytical skills, conceptual clarity, and the practical application of knowledge.

New teaching methods

The board is laying emphasis on developing new teaching methods that promote hands-on and inquiry-based education that will enable students in their learning process.

The schools have been told to adopt new methods:

Tech-enabled learning: Teachers are being encouraged to make more use of digital resources, AI tools, and online platforms in the classroom.

Project-based learning: Students will be asked to find solutions for real-life problems instead of just reading about them.

Collaborative lesson planning: Educators will be expected to change their teaching methods on an on-going basis depending on the evolving needs of the students.

Inquiry-driven learning: Students will be encouraged to acquire knowledge by questioning and exploring various answers instead of just memorising.

The objective of adopting new teaching methods is to shift from rote learning to a process where students learn by understanding, thinking critically, and solving problems.

How to access the new syllabus

The revised syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 is available on CBSE’s academic website.

The stakeholders (teachers, students, and their parents) are encouraged to visit the website and go through the syllabus and the new changes to prepare themselves for the new academic year.