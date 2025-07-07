AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins; apply by July 16

The AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) Counselling for 2025 has started and candidates can now attend the online counselling for admissions to undergraduate courses through the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test. Candidates who have cleared the AP EAMCET 2025 can now apply for online counselling at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Deadline for fees payment

According to the counselling schedule of the AP EAMCET, the deadline for paying the fees and applying online is July 16. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has stated that the online verification of certificates will be conducted at notified help centres till July 17.

The Hindustan Times reported that the candidates can avail their web options from July 13 to 18 adding that they can change their web options on July 19.

First-phase seat allotment

As for the seat allotment for the first phase of AP EAMCET counselling, it will be announced on July 22.

According to media reports, candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges for admission between July 23 and 26 and classes for the current batch will commence on August 4.

AP EAMCET processing fee and eligibility

As for the processing fee for AP EAMCET, candidates belonging to the General Category and Backward Classes will have to pay Rs 1200, and Rs 600 will have to be paid to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Candidates are required to pass the Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For the general category candidate, the cut-off is 45 per cent, and for reserved categories, the cut-off is 40 per cent. Candidates are required to be Indian citizens.

85 per cent seats reserved for locals

While 85 per cent of the seats in each course will be reserved for local students from Andhra Pradesh, the remaining 15 per cent will be open for both local and candidates from other states.

The minimum age for admission to undergraduate professional courses in engineering and pharmacy is 16 years as of December 31, 2025.

As for Pharm D courses, candidates are required to be 17 years old on December 31, 2025. According to media reports, the upper age limit to be eligible for reimbursement of tuition fees is 25 years for general category candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on July 1, 2025.