Zomato rebrands as 'Eternal,' signals shift towards quick commerce

Indian food and grocery delivery platform, Zomato, on Thursday (January 6), announced that it will be rebranded as “Eternal” and introduced a new logo. The decision comes over two years after the company started using the name internally.

Eternal will house its four key businesses, Zomato (food delivery), Blinkit (quick commerce), District (live events), and Hyperpure (kitchen supplies), the company said.

What prompted name change?

Founder Deepinder Goyal explained the change in a letter to shareholders. "We considered renaming the company publicly when something beyond Zomato became a key driver of our future. With Blinkit, I believe we have reached that point," he wrote.

The shift signals Zomato’s growing focus on quick commerce, a sector that was initially met with investor skepticism when it acquired Blinkit in mid-2022. Now, rapid delivery services are driving investor confidence.

Growth in quick commerce

Competitors like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit have transformed the way Indians shop, prompting retail giants such as Reliance JioMart, Amazon, and Walmart-owned Flipkart to enter the quick commerce space.