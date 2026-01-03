Zomato CEO Goyal defends gig model amid protests, safety concerns

Amid ongoing discussions on gig workers’ pay and working conditions, Eternal founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company’s model does not place undue pressure on delivery partners. He argued that flexible working hours and access to welfare benefits have made gig work a dependable source of income for many.



Eternal operates food delivery platform Zomato and quick-commerce service Blinkit. His remarks come at a time when gig workers' unions have been staging protests, demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

Debate over rider safety

“In 2025, Zomato and Blinkit spent over Rs 100 crore on insurance coverage for delivery partners. In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were Rs 102. In 2024, this number was Rs 92. That's a 10.9 per cent year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth,” Goyal said on X.

He claimed that the 10-minute delivery promise does not pressure riders, explaining how flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a reliable source of income for many.

However, his comments drew mixed responses from internet users on X, with several accusing riders of rash driving and violating traffic rules to meet 10-minute delivery deadlines.

Call to curb delivery deadlines

The Gig & Platform Services Workers' Union (GIPSWU) last month wrote to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya raising several issues, with a key highlight being their demand to “urgently discontinue 10-20-minute service delivery mandates to prioritise worker safety”.



In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were ₹102.

In 2024, this number was ₹92. That’s a ~10.9% year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth.



Goyal also batted for “less regulation” for India's gig economy, arguing that it will eventually help bring more people into the “organised” workforce.

“Delivery partners are not overworked on our platforms. In 2025, the average delivery partner on Zomato worked 38 days in the year and 7 hours per working day, reflecting true gig style participation rather than fixed schedules. Only 2.3 pc of partners worked more than 250 days in the year. Demanding full-time employee benefits like PF, or guaranteed salaries for gig roles doesn't align with what the model is built for,” he argued.

The Eternal founder said most delivery partners work for a few hours and only a few days in a month. “But if someone were to work for 10 hours/day, 26 days/month, this translates to Rs 26,500/month in gross earnings. After accounting for fuel and maintenance (20 pc), the net earnings for the partner are Rs 21,000/month,” he stated.

Centre sets eligibility threshold

In November, the government notified all four labour codes, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers.



The labour ministry has proposed a 90-day annual work threshold as the mandatory eligibility criteria for gig and platform workers to access social security under new draft rules on the Social Security Code 2020, published on December 31.

According to estimates, there are over 12.7 million gig workers in India, with government think tank NITI Aayog saying this workforce is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30.



