Centre proposes 90 days’ work for gig workers to qualify for social security

The Union Labour Ministry, in draft rules released for public comments, has stated that gig and platform workers will be required to be engaged for a minimum of 90 days with a single aggregator, or at least 120 days in a financial year in cases where they work with multiple aggregators, to qualify for benefits under social security schemes. The proposed eligibility criteria form part of the government’s effort to bring gig and platform workers within the ambit of formal social security coverage.

The government notification outlining the draft rules was issued on December 30, 2025, a day before gig and platform workers went on strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions.

When will a gig worker be considered engaged

According to the draft rules, a worker will be considered “engaged” on any calendar day during which he or she has earned income for work carried out for an aggregator or a platform, irrespective of the amount earned, reported the Hindustan Times.

The rules further clarify that when a gig or platform worker is associated with multiple aggregators, the total number of engagement days will be calculated cumulatively across all such aggregators.

Required registration on govt portal

In instances where a worker is engaged with three aggregators or platforms on the same calendar day, the rules specify that this will be recorded as three separate days of engagement, thereby increasing the total count for eligibility purposes.

The draft rules also mandate that unorganised workers must register on a designated government portal. It states that every eligible registered unorganised worker will be issued a digital identity card containing their photograph and other relevant details, as notified by the Centre.

Registration started on e-Shram portal

Meanwhile, the Labour Ministry has initiated the registration process on the e-Shram portal, which serves as the national database for unorganised workers, to facilitate their identification and access to social security benefits.

As outlined in the draft rules, eligible unorganised workers will be required to periodically update personal and professional details, including their address, occupation, mobile number and skill profile.

The notification cautioned that failure to keep such information updated may result in workers being rendered ineligible to avail benefits under social security schemes notified by the Centre.