Zoho expands R&D with new campus in Kerala, acquires Asimov Robotics

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of Zoho and ManageEngine, has announced a series of major initiatives to boost its research and development (R&D) efforts in India.

Marking a significant expansion, the company inaugurated its new R&D campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, acquired robotics startup Asimov Robotics, and partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to support deep-tech innovation.

Focus on AI and robotics research

The Kottarakkara campus, inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister KN Balagopal, will focus on AI and robotics research. The 250-seat facility is designed to nurture rural talent, with Zoho running an internship programme aimed at bridging skill gaps and hiring locally. So far, 40 interns have transitioned to full-time roles.

“This collaboration with Zoho is a significant step towards creating a rural innovation model that combines industry, academia, and government support,” said Balagopal.

Acquisition of Asimov

In a strategic move, Zoho has acquired Asimov Robotics, a Kerala-based firm known for developing robotics solutions for hazardous and repetitive industrial tasks. The Asimov team will continue their work from the Kottarakkara office under Zoho’s mentorship.

Zoho also announced its partnership with KSUM as the first industry collaborator for the upcoming Deep Tech Product Studio in Kerala. The initiative aims to foster collaboration between startups and enterprises in advanced technology domains.

Zoho’s R&D push

Zoho is further deepening its R&D push through collaborations with organisations including Boson Motors, Vipus Advanced Materials, vTitan, Zentron Labs, Genrobotics, IIT Bombay, and others, spanning fields from materials science to energy systems.

“India must build deep-tech capabilities. Our goal is to do that from rural areas like Kottarakkara,” said Shailesh Davey, Zoho Co-founder and CEO.

Zoho Corporation, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Chennai, employs over 18,000 people worldwide.