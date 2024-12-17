Xmail vs Gmail: How will they be different?

In the rapidly-changing technology space, the world’s richest person Elon Musk seems all set to create another disruption – this time with email services. He is ready to challenge Google’s Gmail and Apple Mail with his “Xmail”.

The billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX has always pushed the boundaries with his revolutionary thinking, whether it be with electric vehicles or with space exploration.

Musk has now generated a lot of anticipation and speculation with the news of the impending launch of Xmail from his stable of businesses.

Though neither Musk nor anyone from his team has revealed any details about the project, there is a lot of speculation about the possible features that would set it apart from the existing email services.

Enhanced privacy and security

It is expected that Xmail will prioritise privacy, with a subscription-based model that will negate the need for targeted ads. Gmail and other email services have been criticised for their reliance on user data for advertising.

With increasing concerns surrounding digital surveillance and hacking, Xmail could possibly offer end-to-end encryption, making it a more secure service.

DM-style interface

Xmail would probably have a direct messaging-style interface, similar to the ones used on messaging platforms, rather than the traditional email format. Instead of long threads of mails with formatting, it might show emails like messages in a chat.

Faster and easier

The different format with a simpler design could make the sending and receiving of emails faster and easier.

Features using AI

With the advances in artificial intelligence, Xmail may integrate advanced AI tools that could facilitate smart categorisation, predictive replies, and the detection and filtering of spam.

Integration with X platform

Musk’s vision of X is that of an “everything app”. He would therefore probably ensure that users could move easily from email to messaging to payments and other social media features, all within the same ecosystem.

Multi-device usability

Xmail could enable synchronisation across multiple devices with the technology that Musk has used in Tesls’s infotainment services and Starlink satellites. This would make Xmail more reliable and make it more accessible to users in areas with poor connectivity.