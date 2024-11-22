Elon Musk responds to 'his to-do list' put out by TIME magazine

After a magazine put out a “to-do list” for the world’s richest person Elon Musk, he has responded to it on social media.

Musk, who was recently named by US President-elect Donald Trump to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has replied to TIME magazine’s “to-do list” on X (formerly Twitter).

The magazine’s December edition cover featured Musk’s picture with the headline “Citizen Musk: What’s next on his to-do list?”

In the list which includes his achievements, “Electric Vehicles”, “Become richest man”, “Buy Twitter”, “Launch rocket”, “Bring rocket back”, “Implant human brain chip”, “Get Trump elected”, and “Work from Mar-a-Lago” were checked, and “Slash $2 trillion” and “Fly to Mars” were unchecked on the cover.

When the magazine cover’s image was shared by a user on X, Musk responded by saying “this is not actually my checklist”.

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist. I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” Musk wrote on Thursday (November 21).