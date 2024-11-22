The Federal
Elon Musk
x

Billionaire business Elon Musk. File photo: X/@elonmusk

Elon Musk responds to 'his to-do list' put out by TIME magazine

The magazine’s December edition cover featured Musk’s picture with the headline “Citizen Musk: What’s next on his to-do list?”

The Federal
22 Nov 2024 4:53 PM IST

After a magazine put out a “to-do list” for the world’s richest person Elon Musk, he has responded to it on social media.

Musk, who was recently named by US President-elect Donald Trump to co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has replied to TIME magazine’s “to-do list” on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Elon Musk's Starlink 'a wolf in sheep's clothing', says thinktank

The magazine’s December edition cover featured Musk’s picture with the headline “Citizen Musk: What’s next on his to-do list?”

In the list which includes his achievements, “Electric Vehicles”, “Become richest man”, “Buy Twitter”, “Launch rocket”, “Bring rocket back”, “Implant human brain chip”, “Get Trump elected”, and “Work from Mar-a-Lago” were checked, and “Slash $2 trillion” and “Fly to Mars” were unchecked on the cover.

When the magazine cover’s image was shared by a user on X, Musk responded by saying “this is not actually my checklist”.

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist. I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” Musk wrote on Thursday (November 21).

Elon MuskTIME magazine
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick